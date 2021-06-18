Sherwood Oaks Gymnastics Academy – which is based off Coxmoor Road – was handed the donation from Persimmon Homes Nottingham as part of the housebuilder’s relaunched Building Futures campaign, which runs until August.

Zoe McDonald, a trustee of the club, said: “This is wonderful news for the club and our members.

"After eight years of renting space in leisure clubs, schools and a cricket club, where we have had to set up and pack away after classes, we finally have our own dedicated venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood Oaks Gymnastics Academy in Sutton has received a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes.

“Our members come from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire and we provide a range of classes to suit all abilities and ages.

"Our focus is on providing our loyal gymnasts and future members with the equipment they deserve, and Persimmon Homes’ donation is helping to make this possible.”

The club offers classes in pre-school, recreational, general and artistic gymnastics.

Building Futures aims to support community groups working with under 18s across three categories – education and arts, health and sport.

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 31 regional businesses, as well as Persimmon Plc, to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a finalists’ gala dinner in November.

In each sector – education and arts, health and sport – as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

In total, the scheme will deliver more than £1m to good causes this year.

Neil Follows, managing director at Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “Building Futures is all about helping and supporting the younger generation. We are very happy to support Sherwood Oaks Gymnastics Academy as they settle into their new home.”

“We’re accepting entries to our Building Futures scheme until mid-August, so we’d urge more people to apply by visiting www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.”