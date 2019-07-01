Sutton Community Academy and The Garibaldi School prom nights - in pictures
The glitz and glamour of prom night has been captured by our photographers as schools across Mansfield and Ashfield hold their annual events.
Can you spot yourself in our photo gallery from the proms held by Sutton Community Academy and The Garibaldi School, Forest Town? Garibaldi students headed for Rufford Park and Country Club, while those from Sutton enjoyed their prom at The Towers, Botany Avenue, Mansfield. See pictures from Ashfield School's prom here
Sutton Community Academy prom at The Towers, Mansfield.