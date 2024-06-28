Summer holiday fun for schoolchildren

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children who receive free school meals have an opportunity to enjoy fun activities while making new friends at a summer holiday camp being run by West Nottinghamshire College.

It will be held at the college’s Derby Road campus, Mansfield, on several Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the school holidays. The dates are 30 July, 31 July, 6 August, 7 August, 13 August, 14 August, 20 August and 21 August, running from 9am-3pm each day.

Eligible children aged 5-11 can get involved in activities including sport, physical activity, team-building, crafts, drama, a book club, forest school, and esports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a maximum of 30 places per day, available on a first come, first served basis by pre-booking only. Children can attend single or multiple days, and lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided.

Flashback to the college’s previous holiday camp in April, which will be repeated this summer.

Sessions will be led by qualified staff, supported by students on courses including childcare, sports, uniformed protective services, computer science, business, and maths.

Children taking part must wear comfortable clothing and footwear suitable for indoor and outdoor pursuits.

Nottinghamshire County Council is funding the scheme as part of the government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a successful Easter holiday camp at the college in April, when more than 20 children attended various activities over four days.

The summer holiday camp will be held at the college’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield.

Programme area leader for sport Scott Corah, who has organised the activities, said: “Following the success of our first holiday club, we’re looking forward to offering children an expanded programme of exciting opportunities this summer. This will also ease the burden on parents who may struggle with the cost of childcare in this challenging economic climate.

"We have a packed schedule for children to enjoy and it will be great to see new and returning faces to our provision.

“There will be something for everybody, from sports and outdoor activities to drama and crafts, alongside nutritional guidance and sessions around health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very grateful to staff who will help run the camp and to the student volunteers who’ll be supporting them. We can’t wait to give each child an amazing time.”

Parents and carers interested in booking a place for their child should complete the online form by visiting https://bit.ly/3XESvTD

The form will close once all places have been booked. Applicants will be notified about whether their child has secured a place.