Successful Visit by Ofqual to ATTFE
Ofqual, the regulatory body for all qualifications in England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland is very interested to hear about the experiences of learning providers and their students and how they are finding their courses, exams and assessments.
The Ofqual team present of Catherine Ward, Katy Ratcliffe and Shannon O’Neill were shown around both colleges and were pleased to hear of the huge successes from ATTFE’s 16- to 19-year-old and adult students, as well as learning more from ATTFE’s staff and volunteers.
Afterwards Simon Martin MBE Executive Leader for ATTFE said “We enjoyed hosting the Ofqual members at both campuses and equally they were impressed by their visit and getting to see and hear of all the good work that the college does, Aswell as hearing about the outstanding qualifications achieved and assessments done by the students.”
Whilst at Sutton the guests enjoyed a delicious buffet lunch prepared by some of the students as well.
The visit was hailed a success.