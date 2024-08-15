Successful exam results for The Garibaldi School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at The Garibaldi School, part of Nova Education Trust, are celebrating a great set of exam results today.

Much has been written about adversities faced by this cohort of students, but they have proven that hard work, effort and determination and demonstrating those amazing attitudes to learning and character virtues have enable them to succeed.

James Aldred, Head Teacher. said: "Our students should be really pleased with their achievements again this year. There are some amazing results with a record number of A*s in the mix too.

"These amazing results will enable them to continue their studies at university or move onto the higher level apprenticeships or employment. I wish them all the best for the future."

Students celebrate their exam results

Martin Dawson, Deputy Head Teacher, said: “Students have been incredibly focused and diligent this year and have been aspirational in their next step choices for university and apprenticeships for example.

"We’re incredibly proud of everyone’s achievements, but a particular mention for Oskar Nowak who secured three A*s and an A and is going on to study Physics at Jesus College Oxford, and Hannah Smith who secured two A*s and an A and is going on to study Geography at Keble College, Oxford.”

Oskar said: “I am elated by my results and excited about going to Oxford. I can’t wait to further my interests and meet new people.

"But this would never have been possible without the help of my teachers and Miss Hadley."

Hannah said: “I am absolutely delighted with my results and really excited about the future."