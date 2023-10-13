Students welcome German engineering trainee for a season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jan-Hendrik Voss, from Osnabrück, northwest Germany, first visited the college in 2017 with his peers from Osnabrück’s Technical College through the Erasmus+ project, which is a European social-mobility programme for education, training, youth and sport.

Then, as a 19-year-old student, he was able to see how the college’s engineering curriculum functioned compared to his classes in Germany, while also attending a six-week engineering internship at Doughty Precision Engineering Ltd in Daybrook, Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Jan-Hendrik went on to gain his qualifications in automated engineering, concentrating on electricity and energy, and electronics and automation, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at Hochschüle Osnabrück.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jan-Hendrik (centre) with principal Andrew Cropley (left) and head of engineering Ben Toule (right)

He is now studying his Master of Education in Vocational Education – Electrical Engineering and English – and has chosen to return to West Notts College to gain experience in tutoring for apprentices module, from this September to February 2024.

Jan-Hendrik said: “I'm really enjoying developing my skills with these students and I’ll be able to use them back home in Germany. The next step for me will be to complete my teacher training qualification.

“The specialist area of electrical engineering is very interesting and there is plenty to explore in this subject. It’s been great to pass on my knowledge to such a variety of ages in the classrooms and I’ve tried to keep the learning as interesting as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan-Hendrik met with the college’s principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley for a tour around the campus, while discussing the types of engineering studies in both British and German colleges and how Jan-Hendrik is finding life in the college and the local area.

Jan-Hendrik with Intermediate Certificate in Engineering students Riley Bowles and Rhys Woodcock

And when Jan-Hendrik isn’t busy in the classrooms, he is making the most of sightseeing in the area. He said: “I drove here in my car so most of my weekends I spend visiting the lovely Peak District where I go hiking. My girlfriend has been to visit me and we enjoyed time in Nottinghamshire and in York.”

Jan-Hendrik will be going home to his family when the college closes for Christmas but will return in the New Year when he will continue to teach the engineering students and visit the other college campuses.

Head of engineering Ben Toule said: “Jan-Hendrik is doing really well, and he’s integrated into the team brilliantly. He is very friendly and approachable and has built up a good rapport with the students both in covering smaller sessions or with our larger groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When he becomes a fully-fledged teacher, he will be a real asset to the students in Germany.”