Students jump for joy at Mansfield's Queen Elizabeth's Academy on GCSE results day

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in Mansfield as the academy saw an improved pass rate in students achieving five pass grades including English and maths.

There have been a number of notable individual success stories at the academy, including Abby Stafford who achieved four grade 9s in English language, English literature, history and maths, and three grade 8s in biology, chemistry, physics.

Students jump for joy at their results.

She will be going on to study English language, English literature, film studies and maths at Hucknall Sixth Form Centre.

She said: “I feel very, very relieved and have done better than I thought I would. I can’t wait to celebrate with my mum later.”

Another student celebrating was Shauna Hazard following a strong set of results including grade 9s in biology, maths and physics, and grade 8s in art, chemistry, English language and history meaning she will go on to study maths, further maths, physics and engineering design at NUAST.

She said: “I’ve been stressing about this moment for so long now, and feeling very relieved. I’m a bit scared but excited for the future.”

Abby Stafford.

Another student excitedly picking up their results was Diana Gulbe who said: "I wasn’t expecting such high grades – they’ve all gone up from what I expected. I feel like I’m on a cloud – I’m so happy."

She achieved the top grade 9 in art, grade 8 in English language and also scored grade 7s in biology, chemistry, maths, English literature and a grade 6 in physics and history.

Principal Kimberley Willmot praised students and the grades achieved on results day.

She said: “We are pleased with the results today and the individual success stories from some very talented students.

Diana Gulbe.

"This group of students have worked incredibly hard and shown real dedication to their studies, and this has been reflected in the results today.

“We are very proud of the efforts of all students and our staff for their support and guidance.

"Many students have applied continue their studies onto A Levels at Hucknall Sixth Form Centre, and we know they will flourish there – we wish them all the best for the future.”

Students celebrate their results.

Shauna Hazard