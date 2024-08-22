Students at Swanwick Hall School receive their GCSE results

Lincoln Hazelgrove

Students at Swanwick Hall School, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have been collecting a set of fantastic GCSE grades today.

Students, staff and families have come together to celebrate the results of two years of hard work to secure these grades.

Students who have achieved particularly impressive results include:

Sophie Bower has achieved two grades 9s, four grades 8s and three grade 7s. She will stay at Swanwick Hall Sixth Form and study chemistry, maths and physics.

Lincoln Hazelgrove has achieved six grade 8s, a Level 2 Distinction, a grade 7 and a grade 6. Lincoln will go on to study A-levels at Ashfield Sixth Form, a part of the Two Counties Trust.

Hannah Wheatley has achieved four grade 8s, four grade 7s and a grade 5. Hannah will stay at Swanwick Hall Sixth Form to study art, English, maths and history.

William Mawdseley has achieved three grades 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7, one grade 6 and a Level 2 distinction. William will stay at Swanwick Hall Sixth Form and study computer studies, maths and physics.

Emma Howard, Headteacher at Swanwick Hall School, said:

“Congratulations to all of our students receiving their results today. I want to extend my gratitude to our families for their unwavering support and acknowledge the tremendous effort and dedication of our students, who have embodied our values of ambition and teamwork.”

“I also want to thank our teachers and support staff for their relentless work in helping students advance to further education or apprenticeships. Together, we wish all of our leavers the very best in their future endeavours and we eagerly anticipate the great things they will accomplish.”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said:

“I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people.

“Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”