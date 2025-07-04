Student celebrations signal the end of another successful year

Teachers, students, parents, carers, governors and special guests came together for the highly-anticipated end-of-year awards celebrations at the college’s Derby Road campus.

Over the three nights, awards were presented to 240 students from each curriculum area by principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley MBE, vice-principal for curriculum and quality Diane Booth, and chair of governors Kate Truscott.

The trio of ceremonies – compered by vice-principal for communications, engagement and student experience Louise Knott – were organised by Level 3 business students, who arranged the celebrations as part of extra-curricular activities through their learning company The Eventors.

Managing the week’s events, supported by programme area leader Kimberley Carlin, were students Ammarah Miah, Sorina Milos, Ilaisa Dau, Sebastian Golcz, Lewis Bond, Sara Sajjad, Lara Fesu, Denisa Opincaru, Olivia Staniforth, Chloe Eato, Evie Lupton and Amelie Stirland-Fell.

The students organised front-of-house and catering, décor, booked the staging and lighting facilities, created awards and certificates, produced marketing materials and invited the nominees, guests and VIPs. They were also involved in designing the invitations, presentations and programmes and writing the scripts.

The evening ceremonies, which took place from Tuesday 24, Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 June, were attended by a number of VIP guests from a range of organisations that the college works with including Ashfield District Council, Mansfield District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham Trent University, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, Electric Bear, Mansfield CVS, and Futures, plus college governors and former students.

Awards spanned a range of categories including hardest working student, most resilient student, most employable student, most enthusiastic student, most improved student, the student who has gone the extra mile, and apprentice of the year.

The main accolade was the principal’s award, presented each night to individuals whose skills, qualities and abilities set them apart from their peers.

The principal’s award on the first night was presented to Luisa Vasiljeva-Uselati, 19, a student on the Beginners Preparation For Study programme at the Mansfield Education Hub (MEH).

Luisa, who also won the extra mile award, was praised for exceeding expectations and being a positive role model to her peers and for being the only student at MEH with 100% attendance. Teachers recognised her efforts to turn up to lessons even when she felt unwell and how she continues to encourage her peers to be motivated in the classroom, showing care and concern to others.

Her willingness to support a fellow student who has epilepsy, recognising the signs of a seizure and keeping the tutor aware, was also acknowledged. Teachers described her as a “breath of fresh air” in the classroom, who is “always positive and enthusiastic”.

Luisa said: “I was so nervous when my name was called out to say I’d won the principal’s award! I am proud, though, and my mum and dad were here with me to celebrate.

“I am enjoying college a lot and next academic year I’m going to the Derby Road campus to study on the Step-up and Progress programme and I hope to do beauty therapy, as that’s what I’d like to do for a job. Until college starts again, I’m looking forward to going on holiday with my friend.”

There were two winners of the principal’s award at the second event on the Wednesday evening, with judges equally impressed by 17-year-old construction student Kian Smith and 38-year-old plumbing and domestic heating apprentice Martin Richards.

Kian, who was also named most improved construction student, has shown impressive growth through dedication, resilience and a consistently positive attitude. His commitment to learning and willingness to take on challenges have led to noticeable personal development and growing maturity.

The teenager, who studies the Introductory Award in Construction Skills, also played a key role in the college garden project, demonstrating strong work ethic and leadership. From digging paths to helping fix the issue of a lack of wheelchair access, Kian worked tirelessly to ensure the project's success. His enthusiasm and effort have helped transform the garden, at the Derby Road campus, into a more inclusive space for wheelchair users in the future.

Kian said: “I'm grateful that my teachers believed in what I could do and in my ability to change. I've matured a lot since leaving secondary school and coming to college. I used to fool around at school but I’ve really grown as a person over the past year.

“It was great to be involved in the college garden project, digging it out and putting down slabs. It teaches you employability skills and was good experience all-round.

“Teachers have seen the good work that I've done on the project. I think if I hadn’t done that, I wouldn't be here collecting this award.”

Fellow principal’s award winner Martin Richards, who also won the building services apprentice of the year award, was recognised for his outstanding commitment and strong work ethic, which have produced consistently solid results during his time at college. His impressive portfolio showcases deep knowledge and capability, with submissions of such high quality that they rarely need changing.

Teachers describe Martin as an “inspiration to us all.” Balancing the demands of a young family and home life, he has completed more than 500 hours of off-the-job learning. Martin’s attitude and behaviour are exemplary, and he stands out as a “fantastic ambassador for his employer and a role model for his peers.”

Father-of-two Martin, from Mansfield, is half-way through a four-year Plumbing and Domestic Heating Technician Level 3 apprenticeship with A. Coombe Plumbing Contractors, based in Sutton-in-Ashfield. He attends the college’s Station Park campus once a week for his technical training.

He said: “It’s been difficult balancing work and home life but I’ve committed myself to my studies, knowing that at the end of the apprenticeship I’m going to have my qualifications and be able to do a lot with them, which is the end goal.

“I really appreciate the nominations and the support of my wife, children and employer, Ashley King, who's allowed me the opportunity to change career at a later age.

“Prior to this, I spent several years working in social services, supporting adults with learning disabilities, so this is very different type of work but extremely rewarding.

“I’m very honoured to win these awards. It makes me feel that I'm doing the right things and just need to carry on working hard.”

Twenty-year-old Paige Bainbridge scooped the principal’s award on the final evening, in addition to the learner of the year award for her department, after teachers praised her work on the Level 3 Business Administration apprenticeship. Paige has worked with her manager at Optilight Electrical Services Ltd to develop a new process for managing direct maintenance jobs that require parts ordering, helping to improve efficiency and clarity across teams.

Alongside her apprenticeship, Paige is also completing a leadership award, highlighting her ongoing commitment to learning and growth, consistently applying what she learns in a practical, business-focused way, giving more than what’s expected.

She also played a key role in reworking the company’s LinkedIn page. With a colleague, she reviewed existing content, identified where it fell short of reflecting the company’s values, and produced new, high-quality content that aligned with the organisation’s mission.

Paige said: “I've been nominated twice before for student awards when I was doing my A-Levels, so it shocked me to hear my name called out again. I'm really happy and feel rather proud, and came to the event with my dad and my partner.

“Next, I think I might look at going to university to study business management or maybe I'll do a second apprenticeship in accounting or human resources. I love West Notts College – that's why I chose it again for my apprenticeship, because it's so welcoming and I feel really at home here.”

Principal Andrew Cropley MBE said: “I just love these events. Hearing tale after tale of how these learners have grasped the opportunities offered by the college, worked hard to fulfil their potential and sought out ways to make the most of their time with us all serves to remind us why we do what we do.

“Looking out from the stage and seeing the pride and joy in the eyes of their friends, relatives and carers shows us just how much this success means to them. Of course, all our staff, teaching and support, love to share in this celebration which makes their incredible dedication to their students worthwhile.

“And, of course, it's a delight that all of this is brought to life by our business students through the Eventors learning company, providing them with a great opportunity to take responsibility and deliver an outstanding experience. Congratulations to them and to all our nominees and winners, I'm so proud of you all!”

Kim Carlin, programme area leader for business studies, said: “I’m immensely proud of the exceptional professionalism our business students demonstrated throughout the events. Their dedication, creativity and high standards were evident in every aspect of the planning and delivery.

“Many students willingly stepped outside of their comfort zones, taking on new roles and adapting to challenges with remarkable maturity and teamwork. It was inspiring to see how confidently they represented the college and how warmly they engaged with our guests.

“It’s been a privilege to support them and witness their growth. They showcased skills and qualities that will serve them well in the future, and I could not be prouder of all they achieved.”

1 . Contributed Principal's award winner Luisa Vasiljeva-Uselati (right) with principal Andrew Cropley Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The winners on the second night pictured with chair of governors Kate Truscott (centre) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Principal Andrew Cropley (left) presents Paige Bainbridge with her principal's award Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Principals award winners Kian Smith (centre) and Martin Richards with chair of governors Kate Truscott Photo: Submitted Photo Sales