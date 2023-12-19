Stress-relief for students all in hand

West Nottinghamshire College will bolster its supply of sensory aids for students who experience stress or anxiety, thanks to a generous donation by Mansfield Freemasons.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the organisation’s Broxtowe Lodge visited the Derby Road campus to present a cheque for £215, which the student welfare team will use to buy more fidget toys.

Fidget toys are hand-held items that reduce stress, aid calming and concentration, and promote better mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worshipful brother Stephen Gee said: “As members of Mansfield Freemasons Broxtowe Lodge, we are very happy to support the good work that the welfare team does for students at the college. The Freemasons have existed in Mansfield for over 100 years and our main purpose is to support local charities and organisations.

Welfare manager Becky Moore with Freemasons Stephen Gee, Chris Clay, Jim Adams and Andy Campin.

“We think the college’s desire to purchase more sensory aids to help students is a very worthy cause.”

The college’s welfare manager Becky Moore said: “Fidget toys are extremely popular with students and our stocks diminish very quickly. This very kind donation will allow us to distribute even more across all college sites, providing an accessible and discreet means for students to manage their stress and anxiety.

“Not only does this address the immediate need for stress-relief, but it also contributes to students’ long-term mental health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The challenges faced by students in today’s academic and social landscape are significant, so we use all available means to create a supportive and nurturing environment to enable them to thrive.

"We’re extremely grateful to Broxtowe Lodge for its generous contribution.”