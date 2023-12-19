Stress-relief for students all in hand
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of the organisation’s Broxtowe Lodge visited the Derby Road campus to present a cheque for £215, which the student welfare team will use to buy more fidget toys.
Fidget toys are hand-held items that reduce stress, aid calming and concentration, and promote better mental health.
Worshipful brother Stephen Gee said: “As members of Mansfield Freemasons Broxtowe Lodge, we are very happy to support the good work that the welfare team does for students at the college. The Freemasons have existed in Mansfield for over 100 years and our main purpose is to support local charities and organisations.
“We think the college’s desire to purchase more sensory aids to help students is a very worthy cause.”
The college’s welfare manager Becky Moore said: “Fidget toys are extremely popular with students and our stocks diminish very quickly. This very kind donation will allow us to distribute even more across all college sites, providing an accessible and discreet means for students to manage their stress and anxiety.
“Not only does this address the immediate need for stress-relief, but it also contributes to students’ long-term mental health and wellbeing.
"The challenges faced by students in today’s academic and social landscape are significant, so we use all available means to create a supportive and nurturing environment to enable them to thrive.
"We’re extremely grateful to Broxtowe Lodge for its generous contribution.”
Caption: Student welfare manager Becky Moore (centre) receives the cheque from Mansfield Freemasons (from left) worshipful brother Stephen Gee, brother Chris Clay, worshipful master Jim Adams, and worshipful brother and treasurer Andy Campin.