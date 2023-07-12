News you can trust since 1952
Still time to enter our Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards

We have received lots of nominations already, but there’s still have time to submit yours.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read

The Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards are back to recognise the incredible apprenticeship network across the region.

Last year’s event had over 200 attendees including apprentices, training providers and businesses running apprenticeship programmes. We hope to make 2023 even bigger!

We have 14 category awards available that recognise the incredible apprenticeship network across the region and the vital role they play in the success of so many businesses.

There's still still go enter this year's awards. Image: National World
There's still still go enter this year's awards. Image: National World
We want to hear your story, how an apprenticeship helped your career or how an apprentice changed your business. So if your business is based or your apprentice lives, works or trains in Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire, we urge you to get involved.

Entries close on 24th August, but don't leave it too late and miss this fantastic opportunity to share your successes. Visit www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held on October 5, at The Village Hotel, Nottingham.

