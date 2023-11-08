Status Quo drummer Jeff Rich helps Linby pupils find their inner rock star

Pupils at Linby cum Papplewick Primary School welcomed rock royalty to class when Status Quo drummer Jeff Rich dropped by for a music lesson.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children and staff dressed up as rock stars as Jeff presented a drumming masterclass.

Pupil George Hanson, aged 10, said: “I was very excited, I came to school dressed as a rock star, and everyone else did too, including the teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The drummer from Status Quo spent time with us to show us how to use drums and it was really good.

Staff and pupils at Linby cum Papplewick School all dressed as rock stars for their drumming masterclass with Status Quo legend Jeff Rich. Photo: Lou Brimble

"I know some of Status Quo’s songs, especially the famous ones.”

George says he already plays piano and electric guitar and that his dream job is to be a forensic scientist.

He added: “I think everyone should have a go at drumming because it is easy to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the teachers looked good dressed as rock stars too.

Jeff wowed the pupils with his skills on a regular rock drum kit. Photo: Lou Brimble

"It was so exciting and a bit noisy!”

Jeff said he enjoys playing music with children, introducing many over the years to their first experience of playing an instrument.

He commented: “This workshop is about inspiration for the kids and the message that if you work hard, you can achieve anything – simple as that!”

Jeff started the workshop by talking to children about the long history and evolution of drums.

Jeff playing drums with nine-year-old Freddie Stevenson during the masterclass event. Photo: Lou Brimble

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I have examples of African drums, various military drums and many more and the workshop is very interactive with the children.

"We have percussion instruments for everyone to play and hope to promote a love and appreciation of music for everyone.

“I get a real enjoyment watching children enjoy the music and inspiring them as well.

"I was nine when I developed my interest in music.

Jeff showed the pupils how to play a number of different drums, including this African one. Photo: Lou Brimble

"Coming from quite a deprived background I had to buy my own drum kit as my parents couldn’t afford one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I tell the children about that, and show that if you work hard, you can achieve anything.

"The younger children are when they get interested in playing an instrument the better, they have fewer inhibitions – they just want to play!”

Freddie Stevenson, aged nine, said: “I played the drums with Jeff and had to squeeze the ropes on the side to play different notes.