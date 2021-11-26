Start in Mansfield with new website to connect students and employers
Young people in Mansfield are invited to make ‘informed career and education choices’ with launch of a new website.
Start in Mansfield – mansfield.startprofile.com – has been set up as somewhere students can register to receive personalised information to support career and education choices, whether a college course, A-levels, an apprenticeship or university degree.
They can also build a record of achievements and log evidence of their career development in one place, helping create a stand-out CV or prepare for future interviews.
Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “Great strides are being made in Mansfield to help address certain long-standing issues employers have had in finding employees with the right sort of qualifications.“Our local further education college here is now working with Nottingham Trent University to offer higher education level courses and this should see an influx of new students to Mansfield.“The Start in Mansfield website is another strand in the council's over-arching ambitions to make this district a place where people will choose to study and then stay afterwards, employed in good, high-quality jobs.“The portal aims to be a bridge between students, employers, parents and teachers where they can access all they need to know in terms of how best to turn their career dreams into reality.”
Employers can use the portal to reach out to schools and colleges. They can add a company profile and even engage students in online tasters and virtual work placements.
While there is also a section to inform parents of the different pathways to qualifications and employment for their children.