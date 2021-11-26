Start in Mansfield with new website to connect students and employers

Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “Great strides are being made in Mansfield to help address certain long-standing issues employers have had in finding employees with the right sort of qualifications.“Our local further education college here is now working with Nottingham Trent University to offer higher education level courses and this should see an influx of new students to Mansfield.“The Start in Mansfield website is another strand in the council's over-arching ambitions to make this district a place where people will choose to study and then stay afterwards, employed in good, high-quality jobs.“The portal aims to be a bridge between students, employers, parents and teachers where they can access all they need to know in terms of how best to turn their career dreams into reality.”