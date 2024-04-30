Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the recently released report, Ofsted recognised how important pupil engagement was in the overall success of the school and this was reflected in all key areas of the report:

All pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), meet high expectations, encouraging enthusiasm and maturity in learning.

All Pupils have outstanding behaviour where they welcome visitors with confidence and warmth, contributing to a calm and orderly school environment.

The school values pupil involvement in decision-making, with various groups actively contributing to shaping school life.

The school received high praise from parents and carers, reflecting the dedication of the staff and positive impact on pupil development.

Headteacher, Dani Seaman was pleased with the Ofsted report's findings, saying, “We are delighted to maintain an outstanding Ofsted rating, which reflects our dedication in maintaining a nurturing and enriching environment where every child can flourish. It also highlights the hard work, dedication, and passion of our remarkable staff, pupils and the entire Catholic school community.”

St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary in Shirebrook maintains its ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating

“We take great pride in our school and are committed to continuously strive to provide our pupils with the best opportunities for success.”