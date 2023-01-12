Sports students in Mansfield show 'talent and determination' during month of coaching

Physical education students in Mansfield joined forces with a youth support enterprise for a month of sport, coaching, skills enhancing and helping the community.

The sport students at West Nottinghamshire College enjoyed sessions at the college’s Derby Road-based sports hall courtesy of The Pythian Club, including basketball, boxing, football, personal mentoring and discussion groups to kick-start a community action project.

The Pythian Club was formed in 2014 to provide sustainable and unique programmes that directly work towards supporting and mentoring young people with the aim of reducing youth violence and driving community cohesion.

The club delivers this through a framework of sport, art and educational programmes within the community, educational settings and is the brainchild of chief executive and founder Ben Rosser, a former police constable.

Students were introduced to team sports such as basketball, football and boxing and were given professional tips via the Pythian mentors, which helped them to understand more about the rules and teamwork required.

Students were also asked to consider a local issue that they would like to resolve. Between the groups, a litter pick at a Mansfield-based park was mooted and plans began to put a strategy together to tackle picking litter at Titchfield Park and the neighbouring areas.

Level-two sport student Mollie Radford said: “We’ve been getting involved in all different sports and also been getting our CVs ready. It’s nice to be getting a different level of mentorship from this outside company. It was great to work together on the social exercise at Titchfield Park, helping to clear up the litter to make it a more inviting place for parents to come with their children.”

Ben Rosser, The Pythian Club chief executive officer, said: “The students at the college identified some local issues and came together to plan an exciting, youth-led program that has showcased their talents and determination. We are looking forward to seeing how far they go.”

1. Ben Rosser, (left) brought his knowledge and mentorship to the students at West Notts College.JPG Ben Rosser (left) brought his knowledge and mentorship to the students at West Notts College. Photo: Be inspired Photo Sales

2. Warming up Sports students Mollie Radford and Lauren Bywater limbering up before getting involved in sports exercises. Photo: m Photo Sales

3. Team players Students worked together to build confidence and to develop their CVs. Photo: m Photo Sales

4. Heads together Students collaborating ideas to work on a social action project. Photo: m Photo Sales