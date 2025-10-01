Specialist college described as 'life-changing'

Just a small number of the teaching and support staff at Portland who all play a crucial role in supporting learners at the college.

Portland College has achieved a national charity award in recognition of its work to improve support for autistic people.

A national, specialist college in Mansfield, Portland College, has gained the National Autistic Society’s Autism Specialist Award Advanced Status for specialist providers in sectors including education, social care and the justice system.

Portland College, is a specialist college supporting people with disabilities for 75 years, a residential care provider and Centre of Excellence for Autism.

The two day assessment, which drew on a wide range of evidence including observations, learner and parent feedback, survey data and case studies, took place in June this year and management received a glowing report from the assessors over the Summer.

The report stated; “Portland College demonstrated a high level of quality and consistency in aligning with the principles of person-centred, evidence-informed support for autistic students.

“Students described Portland as a happy, inclusive place where they enjoy friendships, sensory supports, and meaningful learning experiences. Parents echoed this sentiment, consistently praising the college’s person-centred ethos, professionalism and the visible progress in their children’s confidence, communication and independence.”

Angela Newton-Soanes, Principal at Portland College, is thrilled with the result; “This fantastic recognition is testament to the hard work and dedication from all staff at Portland. Their deep understanding of autism and our learners make our college a happy and inclusive space.”

Christine Flintoft-Smith, Head of Autism Accreditation and Projects at the National Autistic Society, said: “We are delighted that Portland College has achieved the Autism Specialist Award. The team should be exceptionally proud of their achievement and commitment towards improving support for autistic people.”

The National Autistic Society’s Autism Accreditation Programme is the UK’s only autism-specific quality assurance programme of support and development for all those providing services to autistic people.