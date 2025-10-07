Special school wants pupils to keep alpacas as pets to boost their learning

A school is planning to keep alpacas as pets so that animal-assisted therapy can boost the learning and development of its pupils.

The idea has been hatched by the private and independent Wings School, which is located in the village of Kirklington, near Southwell and ten miles east of Mansfield.

Located within the grounds of Kirklington Hall, a grade two listed building that dates back to the 17th century, Wings has capacity for 45 residential boarders and 20 day-school pupils, aged between nine and 17.

All the youngsters have challenging social and educational behavioural issues, so the school feels that the alpacas can create a therapeutic environment “supporting emotional development and creating discipline through caring for another creature”.

The Kedleston Group, which runs the special school, has submitted a planning application to Newark and Sherwood District Council to create a base for animal therapy, complete with an animal shelter, livestock fencing surrounding grazing paddocks and access gates.

The work was actually completed during the summer, but Kedleston and Wings have now been informed that they need retrospective planning permission.

A planning statement, compiled by Humble Heritage Ltd, of Yorkshire, says the alpacas site is a field to the west of the drive at the front of the school.

It goes on: “The purpose of this educational project is to create paddocks with a shelter for the alpacas.

The independent Wings School for youngsters with challenging educational needs is within the grounds of Kirklington Hall, a grade II listed building.

"In addition to their role with school pets, students will have the option to pursue an accredited qualification in animal care, aligning with their interests and the way they enjoy working with animals.

"The alpacas will also be walked around the school grounds, using halters, further supporting positive interactions and responsibility.

"This approach has proved highly effective in engaging children who have previously been reluctant to participate in traditional therapies. Therefore, social, health and educational public benefits will flow from this scheme.”

Animal therapy is widely hailed by many experts as helping to improve physical, emotional and cognitive wellbeing. It is said to reduce anxiety and stress, improve mood and boost self-esteem, all while fostering empathy.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the proposal and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Tuesday, December 30.

