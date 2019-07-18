Space hoppers make a bouncing comeback at Sutton school’s summer fair

Space hoppers, which were all the rage in the 1970s and 1980s, made a welcome comeback at the annual summer fair of Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School in Sutton.

Children loved bouncing around on them and even took part in space hopper races as part of the fun that helped to raise a whopping total of £1,726 for school projects.

Pupil Hugo Watson after having his face painted. (PHOTO BY: Louise Brimble).

The event, which was organised by parents in the Friends of Mapplewells group, was greeted by glorious sunshine and also featured a host of stalls, a barbecue, a bouncy castle, a cup and saucer ride and a bouncy slide.

Charlotte Kedzior, a member of the group and also a school governor, praised the Sutton community for supporting the event.

She said: “So many people got involved. The help we have had from families has been incredible. All the money raised will go to benefit the children.”

Fellow group member Roz Taylor said: “It took a lot of work to organise the day. We started straight after Christmas!

Anyone for tea, ask Alessa and Coby Taylor. (PHOTO BY: Louise Brimble)

“But we get such a lot of support. Also, I have been helping to organise the fair for about 15 years now and I have only known the weather to let us down once.”

Teacher Lisa Kania praised the group and staff for “creating an event which can be enjoyed by all who attend”.

She said: “The summer fair was such a memorable occasion. It was great to see so many there, laughing and enjoying the fair with their friends and family.

“It truly brought everyone together and allowed us to celebrate the end of what has been a superb year.”

As for the youngsters, they lapped up the activities and entertainment. Nyah Harvey, 11, said: “I think it’s really nice for everyone to get together and have fun.

“We have loads of amazing teachers and parents who organise some really good events here.”