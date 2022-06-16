Somercotes schoolchildren enjoy visit from firefighters

Children at a Somercotes school enjoyed an ‘exciting’ day when firefighters dropped in for a visit.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 1:21 pm

White Watch, from Alfreton Fire Station, took a fire engine along to visit the nursery youngsters at Somercotes Infants & Nursery School, on Nottingham Road.

A station spokesman said: “White Watch had a great morning. The children were so well behaved and had loads of great questions.”

And a school spokesman said: “We got to hear the sirens, sit in the fire engine, have a go with the hose, find out what is on the fire engine and ask loads of questions about firefighters.

A hose-reel jet proves very funny.

“Big thank you to Alfreton Fire Station, nursery have loved it.”

Sitting inside a fire engine.
A youngster tries on a firefighter's uniform.
Trying on a firefighter's uniform.