Somercotes schoolchildren enjoy visit from firefighters

White Watch, from Alfreton Fire Station, took a fire engine along to visit the nursery youngsters at Somercotes Infants & Nursery School, on Nottingham Road.
A station spokesman said: “White Watch had a great morning. The children were so well behaved and had loads of great questions.”
And a school spokesman said: “We got to hear the sirens, sit in the fire engine, have a go with the hose, find out what is on the fire engine and ask loads of questions about firefighters.
“Big thank you to Alfreton Fire Station, nursery have loved it.”
Read More
Read MoreSutton boy pledges to raise money to help his brother with autism go to America ...