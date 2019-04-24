Snake, spider and cockroach hold no fear for Cherubs children

Children showed no fear when the likes of a snake, a tarantula and a giant cockroach paid a visit to their day nursery in Mansfield. In fact, they loved it!

The educational visit was by The Mobile Mini Zoo, based in Alfreton, which took along several small animals, also including less scary species such as a lizard, a guinea pig and a skunk.

Children at Cherubs day nursery in Ladybrook enjoy a visit from animals at The Mobile Mini Zoo.

“The children were very brave and really liked them,” said Jo Bramwell, assistant manager at Cherubs on Somersall Street in Ladybrook.

“They were very excited, and enjoyed holding the animals and petting them. They also learned lots of interesting facts about these cute critters.”

The Mobile Zoo regularly visits nurseries and schools to teach youngsters about animals, their behaviour, what they eat and how to care for them.

The visit to Cherubs fitted in with the nursery’s theme for this term, which is mini-beasts and nature.

Jo added: “we thought we’d take the opportunity to introduce the children to some new and interesting animals.

“We’ve had some discussions and created displays, and held bug hunts in the nursery garden.

“The children have also enjoyed nature walks to the park with magnifying glasses and binoculars to see what they could find.”

The Cherubs youngsters who took part in the mini-zoo visit were: three-year-olds Darsie Knowles, Jenson Goodwin, Harry Sunderland, Eve Rhodes, Talia Guzikowski, Jack Pettitt and India Murphy, and two-year-olds Hemmi Bingley, J-J Bingham, Christopher Pettitt, Franciszek Sasin, Jacob Bracken, Rome Murphy and Robyn Cleary.

