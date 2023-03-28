Smiles all round as Kimberley playgroup celebrates glowing Ofsted report

Kimberley Pre-School Playgroup was rated as ‘good’ in all areas after inspectors visited in February this year.

Key statements from the recently-published report described its pupils as “happy and eager to learn in the welcoming environment created by staff”.

The report also added that “children play with their friends and share toys” as well as having “strong relationships with all staff, who know them well”.

Children at Kimberley Pre-School Playgroup celebrate its ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Overall, the learning setting was deemed to expand children’s minds through its range of activities, with children developing a “wide range of knowledge and skills across all areas”.

The report said: “Children choose from a wide range of resources, which staff provide based on their interests and what they want children to learn.

“ Children confidently share their ideas with staff. They pretend the floor outdoors is lava and leap across it with support from staff.

“Children involve staff within their play. They talk with staff and learn about colours, numbers and shapes within the pre-school environment.”

The report highlighted that “staff support children's communication and language development well” and “encourage children to be independent”.

The playgroup, which is based at Kettlebrook Lodge on Eastwood Road, is also highly praised by parents.

The report said: “Parents talk positively about the pre-school and how amazing the staff are.

“Parents express how grateful they are for all the help and support staff give them.

“They describe the progress their children have made since they started pre-school.”

Playgroup manager Susan Joy said staff are proud of the Ofsted report.

She said: “We are very pleased with our ‘good’ rating.

“The staff work hard to meet the needs of all our children and enable them to reach their full potential.