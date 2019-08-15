Sky's the limit for Brunts Academy pupils who celebrate 'fantastic' A-level results

Warwick, Nottingham, Manchester and London are just some of the destinations for Brunts Acacemy pupils who have received their A-level results.

The academy, on Park Lane, is celebrating yet another successful year with a 99.6 per cent pass rate, and teachers will be saying goodbye to students as they jet around the country.

Nadia Butt is set to become a dancer in London.

One pupil who exceeded his own expectations was Tim Beeley, 18, who received an A* in chemistry, an A* in maths and an A in physics, and will now go to study physics in Nottingham.

He said: "I'm so happy with the results. I did better than I expected by far and wasn't expecting to do so well. I always expect lower so I was blown away with these.

"I'm not sure what I'm doing to celebrate yet, I might be going out for a meal with my family."

Another pupil who is going to study physics, at the University of Warwick, is Luke Freeman - who got an A* and two As in his results.

Pupils celebrate their results.

He said: "I'm really happy. I did better than I'd hoped and I was sceptical about coming in this morning, but I'm happy to be here getting the good grades.

"I'm going to celebrate tonight, we're going to Rock City in Nottingham."

Luke's friend Rowan was also hoping to go to Warwick, but missed out - getting an A* and two As rather than the required two A*s and an A.

But he is happy with his second choice the University of Nottingham, and says he is "excited" to go to university to study maths.

Tim Beeley will go on to study physics in Nottingham.

He said: "Even though I didn't get into Warwick I'm really happy. I couldn't choose between Nottingham and Warwick so I put Warwick first because it required the higher grades.

"I feel like the hard work's paid off and I'm excited to go to Rock City and celebrate tonight."

Fellow pupil Abi Eardley also saw successes. getting a distinction and two Bs in her results - and will now go to Sheffield Hallam University to study children's nursing.

She said: "I'm so happy with my results. I feel like the hard work has really paid off during revision.

Lauren Whysall will study fashion design at Leeds.

"We're going out into either Mansfield or Nottingham to celebrate tonight and I'm really excited."

Performance-lover Nadia Butt is also celebrating great results in performing arts, English literature and dance, and is set to travel to Middlesex University as a dancer.

She said: "I've put so much work into this so I'm over the moon with the results. I've always been interested in performance and dance and I've got a place doing dancing in London.

"I'm a bit disappointed with the English result because I tried with that, but I enjoyed the course which is the most important thing."

Fashionista Lauren Whysall is also happy with her results, celebrating a B in art, a B in media studies and an A in her extended project.

She will now go to Leeds to study fashion, and said: "I've always been interested in clothes and now I'm off to Leeds which is so exciting.

Ali Eardley celebrates getting into Sheffield Hallam to study children's nursing.

"I'm so pleased with the results and I can't wait to go out and celebrate."

Neil Davies, assistant headteacher and head of sixth form, praised the students for their hard work.

He said: “Results day is always an emotional time for all involved!

"I am once again delighted that through the endeavour and ambition of our students and staff, we at The Brunts Academy can be extremely proud of the achievements of our students.

"We wish them every success as they embark upon the next stage of their journeys.

Luke Freeman celebrates going to study physics.