Skegby school praised by Ofsted for its 'nurturing environment' and 'kind relationships'

Principal Pauline Marples with pupils at Skegby Junior Academy

A Skegby school is celebrating a fine Ofsted report in which it was rated ‘good’ in all areas.

Skegby Junior Academy, part of Greenwood Academies Trust, on Ash Grove, was rated ‘good’ for leadership and management, behaviour and safety of pupils, quality of teaching and achievement of pupils.

Inspectors also highlighted the school’s ‘welcoming environment, carefully planned curriculum, and unwavering support for all pupils’.

Pauline Marples, school principal, said: "We are incredibly proud of this recognition from Ofsted.

"The report reflects the commitment of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the support of our community.

"We are especially pleased that inspectors saw the strong relationships and inclusive ethos that make Skegby Junior Academy such a special place."

In their report, inspectors noted that teachers ‘create engaging and challenging lessons that help pupils stay focused’..

They added: "Pupils behave sensibly and follow the school’s ‘SMART’ values.

"They stay focused because teachers make learning relevant, with the right amount of challenge.

"The school is highly inclusive and welcoming to all pupils, eelationships are warm and kind.

"Staff have created a nurturing environment where pupils feel safe and important.”

Inspectors were also impressed by the school’s commitment to creating a safe, supportive setting where children can succeed, both academically and personally.

The report also highlighted how the school instils resilience, promotes values, and fosters strong relationships.

It continued: "Pupils learn how to build resilience, one of the school’s ‘5 Rs’, and they know adults are there to help with any worries.”

Inspectors also commended the school’s work in developing language and reading skills.

They said: “The school prioritises early reading, consistent phonics teaching ensures that most pupils learn to become fluent and confident readers.”

The leadership and governance of the school were also recognised as a key strength, with the report stating: "There is a strong commitment from leaders at all levels to provide a high-quality education.

"Trustees understand the school well and the trust provides effective staff development and professional challenge."

Wayne Norrie, chief executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: "This is a fantastic report and a well-deserved recognition of the amazing work happening at Skegby Junior Academy.

"The school has created a nurturing and inspiring space for children to grow, and we are proud to support a team so committed to inclusive, high-quality education."