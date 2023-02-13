Shaping Futures saw its “family-focused” nurseries on Sherwood Street and Church Street both rated good overall, by education watchdog Ofsted, with good ratings in each category of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Lisa Chipping, operations director, aged 50, and 27-year-old Kelcie Rutland, senior manager said they were delighted.

Kelcie said: “To receive two inspection reports which both mirror our nursery ethos and publicly acknowledge the energy, passion and hard work of our team fills us with pride.”

Shaping Futures in Warsop celebrate a good Ofsted report.

In a newly published report about the Sherwood Street site, following a one-day inspection at the start of January, Ofsted said: “Children have a sense of individuality and develop their unique character.

“Children have a super positive attitude to learning and spend a long time at activities of their own choosing.

“Staff plan a superb range of imaginative, interesting, hands-on learning experiences, which build on children’s natural curiosity as learners and help them learn about the wider world.’

Inspectors found “parents cannot speak highly enough” of the nursery, as parents said: “We appreciate the effort that goes into caring for the most precious things in our world.”

To further improve, the nursery, which cares for about 60 children aged from three-five, alongside a holiday club and after-school club for youngsters aged up to 10, was urged to “support staff to refine their questioning skills”, after inspectors noted: “Occasionally staff ask too many questions and the children lose interest and do not enter into conversations.”

To read the full report, see reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY449802

‘Children feel happy and safe’

In the report about the Church Street site, following a one-day inspection in November, inspectors said: “Children are happy and feel safe in this family-focused nursery. They get lots of cuddles throughout the day from attentive staff, who know them well.

“Children respond positively to the high expectations of staff. They are active, curious and keen learners.”

To further improve, the nursery, which caters for about 40 children aged up to two, was urged to “support staff further to develop their teaching to ensure they give children enough time to think and respond to questions they ask in order to extend children's language skills”.