Significant milestone for Meden School

Meden School in Mansfield, part of Nova Education Trust, has achieved a significant milestone by climbing an impressive 643 places in the third edition of the Fairer Schools Index published by the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

This prestigious index, developed by the University of Bristol, goes beyond traditional Progress 8 scores to recognise schools that are making a profound difference for students from diverse backgrounds.

The Fairer Schools Index considers a wide range of factors, including pupil demographics, ethnicity, and deprivation, alongside academic performance. This holistic approach provides a more accurate picture of a school's impact by acknowledging the unique challenges faced by students from disadvantaged communities.

By taking into account these socio-economic factors, the index reveals the true impact of schools like Meden, where teachers are overcoming significant obstacles to ensure all students reach their full potential. This recognition underscores the dedication and hard work of the entire Meden School community.

"We are incredibly proud to see Meden School ranked 339th nationally and 3rd in Nottinghamshire in the Fairer Schools Index," said Jim Smith, Headteacher of Meden School.

"This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of our staff to providing every student with an exceptional education, regardless of their background."

CEO of Nova Education Trust, Ash Rahman, said: "The Fairer Schools Index provides a valuable framework for understanding school performance beyond traditional measures.

“It highlights the vital role schools play, supported by parents, carers and governors in ensuring that all young people have the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background.”

Meden School consistently demonstrates strong performance, ranking among the top-performing schools for Progress 8 in the local area. This is evidenced by the recent national performance tables.

This strong academic foundation is further enhanced by the schools ambitious five-year strategic approach - a shared vision with other schools in the Nova Education Trust.

The school and the Trust are committed to holistic child development, nurturing students through eight life-enriching experiences to equip them with the skills and resilience to thrive in a complex and interconnected world.

This commitment aligns with ambitious performance KPIs, ensuring that schools within the Trust will not only meet but exceed expectations in both academic and personal development to transform the lives of their pupils.

The Fairer Schools Index is gaining increasing recognition as a more equitable measure of school performance. By highlighting schools that are truly making a difference, it empowers parents to make informed decisions about their child's education and encourages a more nuanced understanding of school success.