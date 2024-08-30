Shortlist revealed for Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After carefully deliberating over a bumper haul of entries vying for the coveted annual Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024, our judges have decided on their shortlist of finalists.

We received many applications from a variety of organisations, all united by a desire to showcase their passion for apprenticeships. This event captures a broad spectrum of activity across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, recognising and celebrating the incredible enthusiasm of apprentices and those who support them.

The University of Derby is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards. Claire Morley, Head of Skills and Apprenticeships at the University of Derby, said, "This collaboration underscores our steadfast commitment to championing the transformative power of apprenticeships and recognising the remarkable accomplishments of both learners and employers within our region. At the University of Derby, we believe in the potential of every individual to excel and thrive, and these awards provide a platform to showcase their outstanding achievements."

This event will highlight not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support they receive from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

Our expert panel of judges had the challenging task of reviewing the entries to determine this year’s winners and shortlisted finalists. The judges prioritised quality over quantity, which was evident in the high standard of entries we received. We extend special thanks to our panel of judges: Jean Mountain, Co-founder of Enterprising Women; Charlotte Nicholls, Chair; Charlie Gresswell, Co-Chair of the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network East Midlands; and Sonja Smith, Senior Economic Development Officer at Nottinghamshire County Council.

We also express our gratitude to our partners: Nottingham Trent University, AIM Qualifications Group, East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, and our charity partner, Base 51. We look forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards night, to be held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham, on Thursday, October 3rd. Guests are invited to join us from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink and networking opportunity, followed by a three-course meal and, of course, the awards ceremony.

During the event, we will also be organising a raffle to raise valuable funds for our charity partner, Base 51. They have been supporting 11- to 25-year-olds in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire for over 30 years, providing a safe place for young people. They focus on early intervention, offering counselling, specialist trauma support, an LGBTQIA+ group, and more. We welcome raffle prize donations.

Meet our 2024 Finalists: Along with the panel of judges we have been overwhelmed with the quality of the entries and we're pleased to announce our finalists. Congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted, we are looking forward to the awards ceremony where we can celebrate your success and reveal our winners.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Milly Cooper, Flourish Accounting

Naomi Kinlock, University Hospitals Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

Oliver Curl, The Barrel Inn Bretton

Waru Modi, University Hospitals Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Aoife Kennedy, BWB Consulting

Jacob Allen-Mee, JACE Training

Oliver Healey, Rolls Royce

Ryan Horsley, Crawford & Co Surveyors

Shannon Walker, Crawford & Co Surveyors

Higher Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University

Aaron Woodward, Bradbury and Sons Ltd

Harriet Sowter, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

Leanne Battison, BWB Consulting

Nicole Webster, BWB Consulting

Nik Parojcic, Experian

Renee Beesley, Derby Homes Ltd

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Adam Allton, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

Eddy Palethorpe, Crawford & Co Surveyors

Iqra Jaffray, Broxtowe Borough Council

Stella Clarke, Experian

Will Haywood, Rolls-Royce

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Eddy Palethorpe, Crawford & Co Surveyors

Luke Walsh, Stepnell Ltd

William Mart, Stepnell Ltd

Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Conor Dudley The Romo Group

Jessica Buxton Balfour Beatty

Mohammed Khan Rolls Royce Derby

Nicholas Krywiuk The Romo Group

Stuart Rendall Continental Engineering Services

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by University of Derby

Adam Allton, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

Harriet Sowter, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

Kelly Hemmings, NHS Rotherham

Renee Beesley, Derby Homes Ltd

Sally Stewart, Specsavers Hucknall

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Eddy Palethorpe, Crawford & Co Surveyors

Jacob Whitty, Crawford & Co Surveyors

Michelle Stannard, BWB Consulting

Nik Parojcic, Experian

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Aim Qualifications Group

Amy Armsden, MHA

Joshua Georgiou, E.ON UK

Luca Smith, Experian

Princess Balogun, Experian

Mentor of the Year

Fred & Paul [Joint Nomination], Experian

Geri Perkins, Experian

Michelle Hoole, Derbyshire community health service

Robert Ramsay, Gosling-Kennedy Labcorp

Steve Bullimore, E.ON

Steven Whitaker, Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA)

Tracey Adams, BWB Consulting

Diversity & Inclusion Award, sponsored by Auto Windscreens

Experian

Labcorp

SME Employer of the Year

Buxton Crescent Spa Hotel

Crawford & Co Surveyors

Mount Cook Adventure Centre

Large Employer of the Year, sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Auto Windscreens

BWB Consulting

E.ON

Experian

Pektron

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Degree Apprenticeships, University of Nottingham

Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, University of Derby

For more information and to book your tickets to attend visit www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk