Shirebrook students learn on the wild side with African trip of a lifetime

Four students from Shirebrook Academy heard the moving stories of AIDS orphans and came face-to-face with the local wildlife when they headed to South Africa for 10 unforgettable days of community work.

Isaac Fisher, 15, Kelsey Hind, 14, Karma Edmunds, 15, and Ross Collier, 15, were members of a group that travelled to Africa as part of the I-Venture project, which saw them spend five nights sleeping under the canvas at Tugela River Camp, in Kwazulu-Natal province.

There, they planted fruit trees at the Ikhaya Lethu Colenso Orphanage, gave staff first aid training at the Gannahoek Combined School, and took part in a wildlife research expedition observing giraffes.

They also travelled to the St Lucia game reserve on the trail of hippos, buffalo, lions, rhinos and leopards.

I-Venture is designed to offer opportunities for learning and personal growth for young people, and Tiffany Musgrove, a maths teacher from Shirebrook Academy who accompanied the students on the trip, said it exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Not only did everyone on the trip work together and form life-long friendships, they learned to overcome a series of hardships and face a series of challenges, from dodging warthogs, snakes and spiders while walking through the camp to enduring long journeys on Africa’s potholed roads.

And they ensured that they left the orphans with plenty of happy memories and gifts, in the shape of suitcases full of toys, books and nappies.

Tiffany said: “Everyone had worked really hard to raise the money to go on the trip and it was worth all that effort, because every day they learned something new about themselves, about South Africa and how privileged their own lives are.

“This was especially true at the orphanage, where some of the children had AIDs and were just babies whose parents had either died or who had given them up because they couldn’t afford to bring them up.

"That really affected many of our students.

“At the other end of the scale, they had a once-in-a-lifetime experience when they stroked the neck of a giraffe while out on safari, just a few days after they’d been observing groups of giraffes as part of conversation work.

“It was an incredible experience with plenty of high points and a few challenging ones, including one night when we were in the toilet block and found a tiger snake but couldn’t leave because there was a hippo just outside and we had to wait for it to move off.”

Karma said: “I loved every single moment of the trip, but if I had a choose a favourite it would be when we were driving out of the Amakosi Bush Camp and a giraffe walked up to our vehicle and we were lucky enough to be able to stroke it.

“I learned a lot about the giraffes and their behaviour and feeding habits during the trip and I found it hard to say goodbye to the orphans.

“I’ve made a lot of new friends and the trip has helped me to feel more confident, although it also made me realise how much we have compared to the people we met in South Africa.”

READ MORE: Skilled students have old piano playing a new tune.