Shirebrook school is still Outstanding says Ofsted

A Shirebrook school is celebrating after Ofsted inspectors judged it as outstanding.

The education watchdog visited Stubbin Wood School in February in th e first short inspection since the special education school was judged outstanding in October 2014.

The report said leaders have worked hard to ensure that staff are clear about how to manage pupils’ behaviour. Staff work well with pupils to de-escalate situations.

Consequently, the number of physical interventions they have needed to make has reduced.

Those leaders with responsibility for safeguarding have worked closely with professionals to ensure that the school follows the local authority’s best practices and procedures.

Pupils enjoy school and see it as a safe place. Consequently, attendance is above the national average for special schools.

Together, leaders and governors have a clear vision and strategy for the school.

These have been shared with staff. Leadership is purposeful and directed.

 The leadership team has been restructured. It is now supporting a number of local primary schools. Therefore, more leaders are gaining opportunities to develop their skills and experience.

 Sensory classrooms are used well. Pupils have access to a suitable range of stimuli and benefit from interactions which show them dignity and respect.

Pupils’social skills are also developed at lunchtimes where they sit with adults and each other.

Teachers use classroom resources well to make learning more concrete and meaningful to pupils.

Ofsted Inspector Steven Barnes The inspector praised headteacher Sarah Baker, who took on the role in September 2017

He said she had high aspirations for pupils and the schooland had sought out best practice from a range of sources.

She had engaged with the local authority and other advisers to evaluate her actions and established rigorous ways of checking the quality of teaching and for identifying improvements made.