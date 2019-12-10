Shirebrook builder opens shop selling CBD oil

A Shirebrook builder has opened up a shop that sells CBD oil, after becoming frustrated with the pain medications available for his crippling back pain.

Kevin Potter, a 34 year old lifelong Shirebrook resident has opened a shop called Forever Green CBD & Vape in Station Road, Shirebrook which sells a range of CBD (cannabidiol) oils, vape liquids and CBD-based skincare products.

Kevin Potter

Some claim that CBD products are a cure-all alternative to conventional pain medications, but medics fear the medical benefits have not yet been proven.

NHS guidance states that some products that might claim to be medical cannabis, such as ‘CBD oil’ or hemp oil, are available to buy legally as food supplements from health stores – but ‘there is no guarantee that these products are of good quality or that they provide any health benefits’.

Kevin says he decided to open the shop after experiencing a long process of being diagnosed different pain medications to cope with ‘bulging discs’ in his back.

He says the diagnosis in 2015 left him with a difficult decision to make about whether or not to continue with his strenuous career in the building trade.

Kevin battled on, but quickly became fed up of feeling unwell and taking pills, which led to him researching CBD products.

He began taking CBD products in the hope of ditching prescription painkillers for good, and found the effects were ‘almost immediate’ to the surprise of his specialist.

“I needed an operation, but after taking the oil, he told me the inflammation had reduced and the discs were no longer bulging. I was so happy I avoided a potentially dangerous operation,” said Kevin.

He had to purchase the oil online - he realised then that there was nowhere locally to buy it yet, and saw the opportunity in an empty unit on the marketplace.

“CBD is huge in America and just getting popular over here, so I decided to go for it.

“The shop was an empty shell, so over the last month I’ve completely gutted it and decorated with the help of my dad,” Kevin said.

“We opened last week, and we’re just setting up a new website.”