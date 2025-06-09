Selston school delighted to retain 'good' Ofsted rating after latest inspection

Selston High School has announced that it has retained its ‘good’ rating following an Ofsted inspection in April.

Inspectors said the school, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, ‘continues to provide a high-quality education, strong leadership and a culture of ambition, building on the standards recognised in the last inspection in 2019’.

Inspectors praised the school’s inclusive and aspirational ethos, stating: “The school has high expectations for all pupils.

"Staff promote an environment where each pupil is inspired ‘to achieve their full potential and enjoy the experience.”

Head teacher David Broomhead and pupils celebrate a successful Ofsted report for Selston High School. Photo: Submitted

Students were found to respond positively to these expectations, supported by a caring and respectful school community.

Teaching across the school was highlighted for its strength and consistency.

David Broomhead, head teacher, said: “We are delighted with our recent inspection report.

"It reflects and captures the hard work and dedication of the staff, but most importantly the positive attitude to learning of our students and the support from our families.

"It’s great to see the inspectors highlighting the improvements made around literacy, behaviour and reward as well as our school curriculum.”

In their report Ofsted inspectors noted that ‘teachers have secure subject knowledge’ and that they ‘deliver the curriculum consistently well’

They continued: “This reflects the ongoing work across the school and trust to share best practice, support professional learning and ensure high standards are maintained.

“The curriculum has been carefully developed to ensure that students know what they need, when they need it.”

Inspectors described how the school’s curriculum has been ‘revised to provide a strong education for pupils’ and explained that it is ‘structured so that they can build their understanding logically over time’.

The report continued: “This academic focus is complemented by wider work to develop confident, well-rounded individuals.

"Pupils benefit from a strong personal development programme.”

The report also highlighted how teachers also routinely adapt their lessons to meet students’ needs.

It said: “Teachers’ checks on learning help them track pupils’ progress through the curriculum.

"They use the information gained from these checks to provide pupils with timely, tailored support within lessons.”

Selston’s inclusive approach was also praised, particularly the way students with additional needs are supported to

access the same opportunities as their peers.

Inspectors said: “Pupils with SEND receive the support they need to help them learn the same curriculum as their peers.”

Literacy has been a key focus for improvement for the school, with Ofsted recognising the impact of recent projects by stating: “A love of reading is promoted at the school.

"Students are growing in confidence as readers, helped by targeted support and a reading-rich school culture.”

On what the school could do to improve further, inspectors said: “Not all pupils and parents agree that the increased focus by the school on raising the bar for behaviour has been done collaboratively and that communication has not been effective.

"The school should ensure that all stakeholders understand what constitutes a fair and consistent application of the behaviour policy.

Wesley Davies, chief executive of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Congratulations to the students, staff, families and governors at Selston High School for this excellent outcome.

"I know the school will carry on its journey of improvement with the same ambition and energy that has brought it this far.”