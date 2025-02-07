Selston primary school celebrates a ‘Good’ start to 2025 with Ofsted report

A Selston primary school has been awarded another ‘Good’ report from Ofsted.

Selston Infant & Nursery School, on Nottingham Road, was rated good for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision when it was inspected in January.

Inspectors also praised the the school’s vision is to ‘open hearts and minds’ and ‘the family feel that has been created at Selston’.

The inspector’s report said: “Pupils benefit from a broad, balanced and ambitious curriculum.

Selston Infant & Nursery School has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted. Photo: Google

"The school has thought carefully about what children need to know and do in all areas of learning and all subjects.

"There is a clear progression of knowledge, skills and vocabulary from nursery through to year two.

"Pupils achieve well in reading, writing and mathematics at the end of key stage one, which prepares them well for the next stage of their education.

"From the moment they start in the early years, children are immersed in a world of books.

"The school has chosen texts specifically to instil a love of reading and to develop pupils’ understanding of the world.

"Staff deliver much of the school’s curriculum through stories.

"This approach makes learning accessible and enjoyable.

"Staff adapt their lessons well so that SEND pupils access the same learning as their peers and achieve well.

"Staff have good subject knowledge.

"They question skilfully, encouraging pupils to think deeply and work things out by themselves.

"Staff are knowledgeable about the importance of play-based learning in the early years.

"Staff also make effective use of images, presenting them alongside important words to support pupils’ understanding of language.

"Teachers check closely on pupils’ progress.

"Pupils treat each other with kindness and respect.

"Staff model the school’s values so that pupils know what is expected of them. Incidents of misbehaviour are rare.

"The school is taking effective action to improve attendance.

"It ensures that parents understand the importance of their children attending every day and how absence has a negative impact on pupils’ progress.

"Staff intervene early to get to the bottom of the reasons for pupils having time off school.

"This work is leading to a significant reduction in persistent absence.

"Pupils’ learning is enhanced by many curriculum-linked trips, visitors and experiences that bring learning to life.

"Local governors and trustees work in partnership with school leaders, providing effective challenge and support.

"Staff enjoy working at the school.

"They appreciate the consideration given to their well-being and workload.

"They make the most of the opportunities to improve their practice provided by the trust.

"Those in the early stages of their teaching career prosper thanks to the support and guidance they are given at Selston.

On what the school needs to do better, the inspectors said: “At times, pupils do not learn more demanding curriculum content when they are ready for it.

"As a result, some pupils do not progress through the school’s ambitious curriculum as well as they could.

"The school should ensure that all learning is well matched to pupils’ age and stage of development.”

Your Chad has contacted the school for comment.