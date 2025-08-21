Selston High students celebrate GCSE achievements

Keeley and Charlotte

Selston High School students are celebrating their GCSE results, which reflect the focus, determination and commitment they have shown throughout their studies. Staff are proud of their students’ achievements and the way they have supported each other along the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Learners across the year group are proud of their outcomes, including:

Charlotte Cooling - Charlotte has achieved an excellent set of results including 9’s in French, Geography, English language and Chemistry. We wish Charlotte all the best as you embark on your A-Level journey at Bilborough!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeley King - Keeley has worked tremendously hard this year to achieve grade 9 in Geography and Hospitality and Catering. Keeley has also secured a grade 8 in maths. Well done and all the best as you embark on your A-Level studies at Ashfield.

Jovi Moran

Henley Haywood - Henley's hard work has paid off. He has secured a grade 9 in Maths, Physics and History. Well done Henely and all the best in your next step at Bilborough.

Alro Wesley Milnes - Well done to Alro for securing a grade 9 in Photography and a top mark in Engineering. In addition, Arlo has secured grade 8’s in Geography and Maths.

Jovi Moran - Jovi has worked incredibly hard this year to achieve a wonderful set of results. Jovi has secured grade 8 in English, French and History and a 7 in Religious Studies. Well done Jovi and good luck in your A-Levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Broomhead, Headteacher, at Selston High School, said:

Arlo Wesley-Milnes

“We are really proud of the students here at Selston High School. The hard work of the students, staff and support from the community has led to improvements in student outcomes which we are confident will enhance life choices and allow students to make a positive contribution to the world that we share.

“I would like to thank all staff for the time and care they demonstrate on a daily basis. On behalf of everyone at Selston High School, I would like to wish our students the very best in their next chapter. Well done Team Selston.”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are incredibly proud of our GCSE students across The Two Counties Trust and the achievements they are celebrating today. Each result is testament to their ambition, resilience and countless hours of hard work. It has been inspiring to see how our young people have risen to the challenge, and we particularly pleased to see increased attainment this year across our family of schools.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our families and staff, who have supported, guided and encouraged students throughout their studies. At The Two Counties Trust, we are dedicated to enhancing life choices and these results ensure that our students can look ahead with confidence, whether their next chapter is in sixth form, college, apprenticeships or the workplace.”