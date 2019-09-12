See some smiling faces as Mansfield and Ashfield children start the new school term
This month marks the start of a new era for children across Eastwood and Kimberley as the new school year begins. Whether they are starting school for the first time, or just a new year, it is a big week.
The children could be embarking on a new adventure as they take the leap into main school, or returning after a long summer’s break to lay the foundations for another academic year and continue their legacy. And it is a big time for parents, who prepare to send off their children off to school full-time as they grow, learn and develop their minds. After an appeal on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/MansfieldChad – here are just some of the children in our area who started back at school , submitted by their proud parents.