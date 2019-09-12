See some smiling faces as Mansfield and Ashfield children start the new school term

The children could be embarking on a new adventure as they take the leap into main school, or returning after a long summer’s break to lay the foundations for another academic year and continue their legacy. And it is a big time for parents, who prepare to send off their children off to school full-time as they grow, learn and develop their minds. After an appeal on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/MansfieldChad – here are just some of the children in our area who started back at school , submitted by their proud parents.

1. Back to School 2019 Billy, Jensen and Robbie Hume. ugc Buy a Photo

2. Back to School 2019 Benjamin Wilkinson starting at Oak Tree Primary School. ugc Buy a Photo

3. Back to School 2019 Bobby and Oliver Stewart. ugc Buy a Photo

4. Back to School 2019 Charlie Burns starting Brunts. ugc Buy a Photo

View more