Schools prepare for end-of-year summer fairs

Crescent Primary School’s summer fair is back after two years.

The event, which is open to the public, is organised by the school’s Parent-Teacher Associatio and takes place at the school, on Booth Crescent, Mansfield, on Friday, July 1, from 6pm.

Simran Nijjar, school business administrative assistant, said: “We look forward to our first summer fair back and want to make it the best one yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crescent Primary School, Booth Crescent, Mansfield.

“We have lots of stalls booked as well as attractions such as inflatables and games.”

The school is also looking for support from the community.

Simran said: “We are looking for support from businesses to help us with our raffle through donating vouchers/ items suitable for our school raffle! To donate, please get in touch with the office to arrange drop off/ collection.

We are also looking for car boot sellers/ stall holders from businesses / singers and musicians who wish to join us at our fair.”

To help, or for more details, email Simran at [email protected]

Croft Primary School, Station Road, Sutton, is holding its summer fair on Friday, July 15, from 3.30-5.30pm.