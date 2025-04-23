Schoolchildren get hands-on at college's 'Get into Construction' event

Designed to ignite interest in construction careers among 14 to 15-year-olds, the event, held at the Sutton-in-Ashfield-based site, gave students from 17 secondary schools the unique opportunity to swap their classrooms for college workshops and experience first-hand the variety of roles the sector has to offer.

Guided by the college’s expert teaching staff, student ambassadors, and professionals from 15 leading construction companies, the pupils rolled up their sleeves and dived into an action-packed day of practical activities.

These included bricklaying techniques, creating plaster moulds, fitting doors, surveying with theodolite equipment, and building structural models to test strategy and teamwork.

From operating drones and demolition robots to tackling a Lego construction challenge and scaling heights in a cherry picker provided by JC McCann, students were immersed in the cutting-edge tools and techniques used in today’s modern construction industry.

Pupils had the opportunity to interact with professionals from well-known companies such as Balfour Beatty, Bowmer and Kirkland, GF Tomlinson, Lindum Group, and Clegg Group. Many of the activities were supported by current college students and apprentices, offering schoolchildren an authentic glimpse into their potential future in construction.

One of the most popular attractions was a telescopic reach vehicle demonstration, where students experienced how high-reach equipment is used in real-world tasks such as installing street lighting.

Lindum Management showed the how digital surveying tools are used in the increasingly technological nature of the sector.

Derby-based construction firm GF Tomlinson’s set up a door and architrave model so that people could have a go at fitting a door on the hinges.

Lindum Management set up the theodolite equipment outside so that children could see how construction staff measure distances on building sites.

Other hands-on activities included using a remote-controlled demolition machine, a bridge-building activity, a 3D jigsaw building of a small-scale roof and a Lego brick challenge.

Schools in attendance included Selston High School, Tupton Hall, Park Vale Academy, Newark Academy, All Saints School, Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, Meden School, Brunts Academy, and more.

The event also served to highlight the full range of courses and training routes offered at West Nottinghamshire College – from apprenticeships to full-time programmes – allowing pupils and teachers to speak directly with course tutors and learn about progression opportunities within the industry.

Steve Watson, design and technology teacher at Tupton Hall School, said: “I think it's a wonderful thing to bring some of our students along to, because they’re getting a taste of the different trades that are out there, and it might just spark a little bit of interest in some of them, or give them an idea of what we might want them to do later on in life. It’s great to show them what life at college can be like.”

The college’s head of construction and building services projects, Andy Whyley, said: “We were thrilled to welcome so many enthusiastic young people to our campus. The construction industry is evolving rapidly, and this event was about showing students just how diverse and exciting a career in construction can be.

“Whether it’s traditional trades or emerging digital technologies, there’s a place for everyone in this sector.”

1 . Contributed The importance of planning and measuring was explored Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Sienna Botton braves the heights of McCann's telescopic handler which is used in construction tasks Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Construction teachers shared their skills and knowledge of the building sector Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Plumbing activities were available for the children to try Photo: Submitted Photo Sales