The road safety measure is being developed on Sherwood Street at the front of Sherwood Junior School.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s highways partner Via is set to carry out the work, which is planned over a nine-day period, starting from February 12.

Head of School at Sherwood Junior School, Mrs Helen Simpson said: “The road in front of us does get very busy, so it is really good news for our children to have a crossing out there.

Sherwood Junior School where a zebra crossing is to be developed in February

"We do have a crossing patrol, we have had a lolly pop lady for about a year or so, which has been very beneficial in helping to keep the children safe whilst crossing the road.

“We are a school of about 200 pupils, so come home-time or the children arriving in the morning, you can imagine, it can be quite busy, so we are very much welcoming the new zebra crossing, we’re looking forward to it.

"It will also be something that we can use to help the children learn about road safety.”

The work will start from 7.30am until 5pm each day, and the council is asking residents to remove their vehicles from the area each day during those times.

During the installation, Sherwood Street will be closed between Short Street and Cherry Grove, with access maintained to the nearby petrol station and fish bar.

Access to residents will be limited during working time, but council staff will be able to makes special arrangements if necessary. Outside of work being undertaken the road will be reopened.

Nottinghamshire County Council said the work would mean “some inconvenience” when the workforce was working near properties or businesses during working hours and apologised for any disruption, hoping to keep “any disruption to a minimum.”

If there are any residents in the area with any special access circumstances, such as disabled access or needing to access health visits, they are urged to make contact with the council.

For more information contact Nottinghamshire County Council see its website for contact details at https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/