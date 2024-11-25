School starters 2023: Here are 15 adorable first class photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:50 BST
It is an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time

Schools have been sending in photos and our photographer has been out capturing other first classes at schools across Mansfield and Ashfield this academic year.

The children have been fantastic and, some of the teachers too, in getting their photographs taken.

The Sea Snail Class at Orchard Primary School & Nursery, Kirkby

The Sea Snail Class at Orchard Primary School & Nursery, Kirkby Photo: Orchard Primary School & Nursery

The Land Snail Class at Orchard Primary School & Nursery, Kirkby

The Land Snail Class at Orchard Primary School & Nursery, Kirkby Photo: Orchard Primary School & Nursery

Dalestorth Primary School, Sutton.

Dalestorth Primary School, Sutton. Photo: Dalestorth Primary School

Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy, Sutton.

Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy, Sutton. Photo: Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy

