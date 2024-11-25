Schools have been sending in photos and our photographer has been out capturing other first classes at schools across Mansfield and Ashfield this academic year.
The children have been fantastic and, some of the teachers too, in getting their photographs taken.
1. First Class
The Sea Snail Class at Orchard Primary School & Nursery, Kirkby Photo: Orchard Primary School & Nursery
2. First Class
The Land Snail Class at Orchard Primary School & Nursery, Kirkby Photo: Orchard Primary School & Nursery
3. First Class
Dalestorth Primary School, Sutton. Photo: Dalestorth Primary School
4. First Class
Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy, Sutton. Photo: Leamington Primary & Nursery Academy
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.