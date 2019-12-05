School pupils getting brighter thanks to hi-vis donations

Children in Mansfield and Ashfield will be more visible when they are out and about, thanks to their local Specsavers stores.

On the back of Road Safety Week last month, Specsavers in Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield teamed up with road safety charity, Brake, to encourage people to ‘step up for safe streets’.

Amber Jones, from Mansfield Specsavers, with a pupil at Crescent Primary School

Staff at the Mansfield store have donated high-visibility vests to 11 local schools, while staff at the Sutton-in-Ashfield store visited Forest Glade Primary School during Road Safety Week to meet the pupils.

Asquith Primary School, Forest Town Primary School, High Oakham Primary School, Sutton Road Primary School, Flying High Academy, St Philips Catholic School, Netherfield Infant School, Intake Primary School, Mansfield Primary Academy, Abbey Primary School and Crescent Primary School all received 30 hi-vis vests each for children.

Patrick Hegarty, store director at Specsavers Mansfield, said: ‘We’re proud to be teaming up with Brake to try and make our roads safer.

“With the days getting shorter, these vests will help make sure children are visible when they are out on the roads.

Nigel Davidson, store director at Specsavers Sutton, added: “We also encouraged drivers to “step up for safe streets” by having regular eye tests to make sure their eyesight is as good as it can be.’

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns at Brake, said: “Every 20 minutes, someone on a British road is killed or seriously injured.

“Every death or serious injury on the road is preventable and that’s why we’re asking everyone to ‘step up for safe streets’.

“We’re delighted to partner with Specsavers as good eyesight is so important for road safety.

‘School children are some of our most vulnerable road users and so it’s fantastic to see Specsavers partnering with local schools.”