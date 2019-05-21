School pupils doing their bit to help business reach recycling targets

Asquith Primary School in Mansfield is supporting the town’s branch of Wickes DIY store, in a strive to recycle crisp packets.

Having read about the initiative on a social media site, staff at Asquith Primary thought this would be a great way to encourage the children to think even more about recycling.

Asquith already has bins to collect waste paper, children in the Asquith LTD ECO Group wash out and recycle yogurt pots and plastic bottles, as well as collecting compostable waste.

Collecting crisp packets is another element to the schools recycling efforts.

As well as collecting them in the dining hall, there is also a collection box in the staff room and people are very welcome to bring their empty packets from home.

As the school does not have the space to store lots of empty packets, dropping them off at Wickes on Chesterfield Road is ideal.

Leah Hughes is the organiser behind this whole scheme which she decided to initiate after she was shocked at the amount of litter around that could be recycled.

The Wickes store can collect may more packets than the school and so raise money for their good causes, which are Ocean Plastic UK and the Marine Conservation Society.

Leah said “It is great that Asquith school is helping to collect crisp packets.

“So many people have been bringing in their crisp packets to be recycled.

“If any other schools wish to collect packets too, then we would be happy to give them more information.”

Wickes send the crisp packets to Terracycle, which separates, cleans and shreds the packets, ready to use them to make new recycle products.

Corinna Brown, extended services co-ordinator and eco lead, commented: “Everyone at Asquith school is happy to support the local branch of Wickes in its endeavour to recycle.

“The school has a group of children who help out at lunchtime to collect all the packets.

“But it would not be possible for the school to do this without the support of its midday supervisors, who put themselves out to support the children’s recycling efforts”

Clare Harding, school head teacher, added: “I am happy to add yet another element to the recycling we do in school.

“By dropping off at Wickes we are also supporting a good cause which the children in our eco group want to support.”

n For details about Wickes’ recycling schemes and the work it does to help the environment, visit www.wickes.co.uk/environmental2

n For more information about Terracycle, visit www.terracycle.com/en-GB/brigades/crisppacket/brigade_faqs