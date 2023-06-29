The schools in Mansfield and Ashfield which are the most difficult to get into turned away hundreds of children between them this year.

New data shows most Mansfield households will be happy with where their child goes when they start Year 7 this September.

But for the parents disappointed they didn’t get their first place, they may be comforted to know some schools in the area are just that much harder to get into.

Figures have revealed nearly nine in 10 pupils in the district got their first-choice secondary school for the upcoming academic year – and also show which schools turned down the most children who had them as their preferred place to go.

See our gallery below to see which Mansfield schools were the hardest to get into for the 2023/24 academic year and turned away the most children who had them as a ‘first choice’.

Samworth Church Academy, Mansfield At Samworth, just 78% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 48 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, Mansfield At All Saints, just 79% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 50 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

Ashfield Comprehensive School, Kirkby At Ashfield Comp, just 82% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 91 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

The Garibaldi School, Forest Town At Garibaldi, just 84% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 33 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

