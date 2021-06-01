School nets visit from Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough to celebrate library grant

King Edward Primary School has successfully obtained a grant of £7,500 from the Foyle Foundation to furnish its new library and Clough – as well as some of his first team players – popped along last week to talk to pupils about his own love for literature.

He also spent time chatting to Year Six pupils at the St Andrew Street school about their future career prospects.

Joanne Evans, speaking on behalf of the school, said: “Nigel attended an assembly in school to talk about his favourite books as a child, the stories he read to his own children and also the books that he enjoys reading now.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough and player Kellan Gordon and Jason Law visit King Edward Primary School to meet children and read books he enjoyed as a youngster.

“The assembly was delivered from the school’s new library with some year five children attending, and the rest of the school watched remotely from their classrooms.

“Nigel then went on to speak to some children in year six, along with a group of children that attend clubs outside of school, to talk about his career.

“The theme of the talk was around resilience and encouraging the children to keep going to reach their own personal goals.

"The children found his insight fascinating.”

The Foyle Foundation is an independent grant-making trust that distributes grants to UK charities, and its Foyle School Library Scheme hopes to encourage children to read widely from an early age to improve literacy levels.

