School near Shirebrook receives prestigious sports quality mark

Children and staff at Palterton Primary School are all smiles after being awarded the afPE Quality Mark.

The award is proof of the strength and quality of physical education, school sport and physical activity within a school.

It raises their profile of the subject of the school, both locally and nationally, and promotes the work being undertaken by staff.

Palterton Primary School pupils pictured alongside David Whittaker, PE lead, and headteacher Ros Horsley, with the AfPE quality mark award.

The Back Lane school was awarded the mark at ‘distinction’ level, with assessors noting how almost all children demonstrate confidence, resilience, teamwork and leadership skills which ‘permeates their attitude to learning’.

Giving their reasons for the award, the inspectors also said the physical education, school sport and physical activity provision both internally and externally at the school is ‘quite phenomenal’ and that when expressing their opinion of what the school gives to them, many said they do not want to leave.

They described the school’s extra-curricular provision as ‘outstanding’ and said support from the parents, community and other professionals ‘exemplifies how much the quality of provision impacts on the children’.

They said: “The headteacher gives over and above that required because she is an advocate of what PESSPA can contribute to the development of the whole child and its impact on the school.”

The school will keep the afPE Quality Mark for three years upon which it will be due for renewal.