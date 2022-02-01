School forced to close for a day due to water leak

Portland College, Harlow Wood.

Portland College, on Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood, has announced it will be shut on Wednesday, February 2, ‘to enable essential maintenance to be carried out to repair a mains water leak’.

A college spokeswoman said: “We expect to open as normal on Thursday.”

Further updates will be provided on the college website at portland.ac.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the third school in the area forced to close due to water problems in a matter of weeks.

Queen Elizabeth's Academy, on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield was forced to close to students on Friday, January 21, after it ‘experienced a significant flood overnight, caused by a burst pipe’.

And King Edward Primary School and Nursery, on St Andrew Street, Littleworth, Mansfield, saw pupils sent home on Monday, January 16, and only reopened on January 20, due to a burst pipe.