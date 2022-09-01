Schools in Nottinghamshire permanently excluded 29 children and suspended pupils 6,188 times.

Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year – about five in every 10,000.

The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.

The number of expelled pupils fell by 22 per cent from the year before, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions.

However, suspensions increased by 13 per cent across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.

The analysis, which includes special, primary and secondary schools, was released by the Department for Education this summer.Here we reveal which schools had the highest exclusion rate in the Mansfield and Ashfield area – does your child’s school feature?

1. The Samworth Church Academy, Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield At The Samworth Church Academy, there were a total of 389 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were no permanent exclusions, but 389 suspensions. This is a rate of 37.4 suspensions per 100 children.

2. The Dukeries Academy, Whinney Lane, New Ollerton At The Dukeries Academy, Ollerton, there were a total of 186 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were no permanent exclusions and 186 suspensions. This is a rate of 27 suspensions per 100 children.

3. Quarrydale Academy, Stoneyford Road, Sutton At Quarrydale Academy, there were a total of 186 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were no permanent exclusions and 186 suspensions. This is a rate of 15.3 suspensions per 100 children.

4. Sutton Community Academy, High Pavement, Sutton At Sutton Community Academy, there were a total of 179 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There was one permanent exclusion and 178 suspensions. These are rates of 0.1 exclusions and 24.7 suspensions per 100 children.