Saville House School: where a happy child loves to learn

Saville House School, in Mansfield Woodhouse, sets personal development and tailored goals for each child at its heart.

Headteacher Claire King said: “At Saville House School our task is to prepare the children for their future role in the world, and ensure they have the confidence, skills, kindness and awareness to succeed.

“Happy children grow in self-esteem and confidence. We believe that our children should always be put at the heart of everything we do. As a result, children are not only academically able, they are also confident, caring individuals who become proud ambassadors for their school and their community.”

“Our children are not only academically able, they are also confident, caring individuals who become proud ambassadors for their school and their community.”

The independent school was originally founded in the village vicarage at Rainworth in 1951, but its popularity soon saw it move premises. Now children aged from 3 to 11 are nurtured by a teaching team who puts them first. Unlike many similar schools, there’s no set entrance exam, which makes it inclusive and welcoming.

Academically the children thrive, and they live and breathe the school motto Fortier, Fideliter and Feliciter, which means Fearlessly, Faithfully and Successfully.

The curriculum not only covers all the key aspects any parent would wish for, but a broader, more global education. Rather than being drilled with answers to remember, they are taught how to solve problems, better equipping them for life.

Regular trips to museums and theatres also make up a typical year at the school and help build up a structure which inspires the pupils and broadens their horizons.

Saville House School, in Mansfield Woodhouse, sets personal development and tailored goals for each child at its heart.

There are currently spaces for all ages and if you are interested in finding out more about Saville House School you can order a prospectus or book a tour. Children can be booked in for taster days, so they can get a sense for the school and whether they feel happy and at home.

You can make initial inquiries or ask for a prospectus by emailing [email protected] or visit www.savillehouseschool.co.uk/