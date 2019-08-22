Samworth Church Academy pupils achieve great GCSE results

Successes by the GCSE pupils at Mansfield's The Samworth Church Academy have brought "a lot of satisfaction and pride" to teachers as students celebrate.

Principal Lisa McVeigh said: “We are delighted with our GCSE results and believe that overall the majority of students have made expected or above expected progress during their time with us at The Samworth Church Academy.

Sarah Tilbrook, Margarita Peltekis, Isabella Wilkinson and Emma Crutchley.

"Success today clearly reflects the hard work our students put into their studies with strong support from home and from our great people here at the academy.

"Today’s results, as always, have given us a lot of satisfaction and pride.

"However, our vision for the academy is a long term and ambitious one covering a wide-ranging agenda and we will do everything we can to continue these improvements in the years ahead.”

Student Isabella Wilkinson said she was really pleased with her results.

Margarita Peltekis, Mrs Caroline Ashley (Team Leader of Drama) and Emma Crutchley.

She said: “My results were a lot better than I thought they would be. I was really surprised with a 9 in English I didn’t expect that.

"My favourite subjects were always the sciences, I got two 9s and an 8. I will now do chemistry, maths and physics at Samworth for my A-levels.”

Isabella says that the school had been helpful throughout, but did have a special mention for one teacher.

She said: “I had a lot of help and support from Miss Gontarz in Science. Overall, I am really happy, but I think my family are even happier, they are ecstatic for me.”