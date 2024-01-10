Safety first at college’s engineering centre

A mock road traffic collision scenario has been played out at West Nottinghamshire College’s Engineering Innovation Centre to highlight to students the kind of dangers that young drivers can face on the roads today.

Watch manager at Ashfield Fire Station Martin Wilford and his fire service crew performed a full demonstration of how the fire service responds to road traffic collisions, watched by students studying mechanical engineering, fabrication and welding and motor vehicle engineering courses.

The crew demonstrated how to remove a roof on a vehicle which has been involved in a collision, in order to extricate a casualty safely, using a specialist hydraulic cutter, spreader and hydraulic rams.

The demonstration was performed in a slower than usual manner both to enable students to witness how the extrication is done and for the purpose of the apprentice fire crew member who was being assessed by his peers.

Sutton-in-Ashfield Fire Station's crew at the college's Engineering Innovation Centre

Martin Wilford said: “Our demonstration today has given a very real insight into how our crews attend and work on road traffic incidents. We performed a full roof removal and extrication of a casualty, which was a dummy on this occasion.

“Today’s demonstration also enabled us to assess our apprentice firefighter so he could practice the different elements that he needs to achieve competency in.

“We hope that this practical scenario has helped students to understand the very real dangers on the roads and the situations they could find themselves in as young drivers or passengers in vehicles.”

Engineering and motor vehicle work placement officer Dan Fenton said: “This has been a very worthwhile experience for our students, many of whom are new drivers. It has helped them to see how important it is to not be distracted whilst driving.

Fire fighters put protective screens in place before the extrication