Safeguarding is effective at Ashfield School say Ofsted inspectors

Safeguarding at Ashfield School is effective, Ofsted inspectors have concluded.

The education watchdog visited the academy on May 1 for a monitoring inspection after HM Chief Inspector was concerned about the effectiveness of safeguarding arrangements there.

During the visit inspectors scrutinised the single central record and other documents relating to safeguarding and child protection arrangements.

They met with the headteacher, groups of pupils, members of staff and members of the governing body.

The lead inspector met two governors, including the chair of the governing body.

He also spoke to the representatives of the multi-academy trust, including the chair of the board of trustees and the chief executive officer.

Inspectors observed 43 lessons or parts of lessons. Senior leaders carried out observations jointly with inspectors.

They s spoke with pupils in lessons and sampled books in classes. Inspectors also considered behaviour and attendance information, policies and procedures relating to special educational needs, safeguarding and child protection.

In a letter from Chris Davies Her Majesty’s Inspector to head teacher John Maher, he stated: “ Having considered the evidence I am of the opinion that at this time:

Safeguarding is effective.”

Inspectors found there is a strong and effective culture of safeguarding at the school. Leaders, governors and trustees ensure that safeguarding arrangements work well and are fit for purpose.

Governors ensure that safer recruitment processes are in place and pre-employment checks of teachers and other staff are thorough.

The single central record is detailed and reflects a thorough approach to safeguarding and recruitment.

Governors receive regular training and are aware of their responsibilities related to safeguarding.

The named safeguarding governor visits the school regularly to monitor safeguarding processes.

Members of the governing body receive regular updates and information about safeguarding, which they question and challenge appropriately, the report found.

Staff receive regular training, they know their responsibilities and understand that safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility.

They are vigilant in ensuring that all pupils are safe.

Staff make prompt referrals of any concerns, using the school’s established reporting system, to the designated safeguarding leaders.

The team of safeguarding leaders have a strong understanding of safeguarding and their responsibilities.

They are fully committed to supporting pupils and keeping them safe. Leaders receive regular training and have high expectations of all staff.

Safeguarding leaders are meticulous in maintaining safeguarding records which are detailed, accurate and regularly reviewed. Very effective systems are in place to support vulnerable pupils.

Leaders have high expectations of other services. They follow up concerns swiftly and work in partnership with outside agencies to provide support for pupils and families. Leaders tenaciously follow up referrals to external agencies in a timely manner.

The school’s curriculum helps pupils to understand how to deal with risks and how to keep themselves safe in different situations.

For example, pupils in key stages 3 and 4 are taught about online safety and the safe use of mobile phones, healthy relationships, mental health and well-being, as well as the risks involved in radicalisation and extremism.

More when we have it.