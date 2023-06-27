Larkfields Infant School was rated as ‘good’ in all areas after inspectors visited in March this year.

Key statements from the recently-published report described the school’s pupils as ‘safe and happy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “Pupils have a real sense of belonging at this welcoming infant school. They say that it feels ‘like one big family’.

Larkfields Infant School in Nuthall. Photo: Google Maps.

“Pupils feel safe and are happy. They enjoy coming to school. Pupils know they should follow the school values to become a ‘Larkfields star’.

“They all know that the values are ‘being safe, being a team player, being an active learner and showing respect’.

“All pupils, no matter what year group, know the importance of fulfilling these values.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coronation Road school was also praised by inspectors for its ‘well-planned curriculum’.

The report stated: “Teachers receive regular training to ensure they have up-to date subject knowledge. They use this knowledge well when teaching pupils new concepts.

“Teachers regularly check what pupils know. They use this information to plan questions at the start of every lesson.

"These questions help pupils to reflect on what they have previously learned. Teachers ensure that pupils understand key concepts before moving on to new learning. This helps pupils to remember what leaders want them to learn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report particularly praised pupils’ values and respect for other faiths.

It read: “Pupils have a good understanding of British values and other faiths. They know the importance of having rights and the ability to be able to make their own choices.

“Pupils understand why it is important to respect those who are different to them.”

Overall, the school received a high level of praise in the Ofsted report in all areas, which the report said is also reflected in the staff’s pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad