Most oversubscribed secondary schools around Eastwood and Kimberley revealed

Kimberley School was oversubscribed this year.

A record number of 9,626 children across the county applied for a secondary school place for September 2022 through Nottinghamshire Council, almost 400 more than last year.

Despite the increase in demand for school places, the council said its success rate in meeting preferences for parents and carers is comparable with previous years with 8,566 applicants, 89 per cent, being offered their first preference and 9,306, or 96.7 per cent being allocated a place at one of their four preferences.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, council children and young people’s committee chairman, said: “We are delighted so many parents have secured places for their children at one of their preferred schools.

“Schools have gone above and beyond to accommodate the demand for extra places, and we cannot thank them enough.

“We are proud we were still able to offer more than 96 per cent of families one of their preferences even with the growing pupil numbers, and where that has not been possible, we have done everything we can to find an acceptable place for that child.”

The new figures show which secondary schools in the local Eastwood and Kimberley area are hardest to get into.

Below is a list of those schools, including the number of places and how many children are on each school’s waiting list.

The Kimberley School on Newdigate Street – number of places: 240. Oversubscribed by: 35.

George Spencer Academy on Arthur Mee Road, Stapleford – number of places: 250. Oversubscribed by: 40.

Selston High School on Chapel Road, Selston – number of places: 180. Oversubscribed by: 28.

Hall Park Academy on Mansfield Road, Eastwood – number of places: 170. Oversubscribed by: 0.

Parents and carers who have not been offered a place for their child at their preferred school have the right of appeal to an independent panel.